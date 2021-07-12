Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Stockton, Ill., we will feature developments from Shullsburg, Wis., and Maquoketa, Iowa, in Tuesday’s edition.
A longtime Stockton business is benefiting from a significant facelift at its Main Street location.
Gloria Benson, the owner of Glad Rags Boutique Consignment & Formal Wear, said her location at 117 S. Main St. was closed for multiple months earlier this year while significant renovations took place. The business began gradually reopening this spring and held a formal grand opening in late May.
The results have been impressive.
“We basically had to take everything out of the entire store to do the renovations,” she said. “(The building owner) took out the carpet and brought back the wood floors. She pulled out the drop ceiling and put in new lighting fixtures and opened up some windows that had been boarded over.”
The facelift also included the creation of a second dressing room for customers.
Benson credited the building’s owner, Marquita Brown, for spearheading the successful renovation of the structure, which includes apartments in addition to Benson’s business.
The history of Glad Rags dates back to 1981. Benson took ownership of the business in 2003. Throughout her time as owner, she has been proud to call 117 S. Main St. home.
“I love the historic feel of the building,” she said. “We have two big display windows that can be changed out for the seasons. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
As its name would suggest, Glad Rags is a multi-faceted business. Benson explained that it offers a wide variety of items – including clothing for various ages and sizes – on a consignment basis.
The business also works closely with multiple formalwear vendors, allowing customers to get fitted for formal attire and rent or purchase formalwear for weddings or dances.
The business is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It also takes appointments. The business can be reached at 815-947-3081.