The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Matthew L. Heinold, 37, of 1845 1/2
- Washington St., was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday at 817 Lincoln Ave. on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
- Laina A. Scheffert, 35, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Central Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that she did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Tuesday.