GALENA, Ill. — A Galena man was recently charged with sexually abusing a minor.

Carlos R. Lopez, 37, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with two counts of criminal sexual abuse, the first as a Class 4 felony and the second as a Class 2 felony.

Court documents state Lopez forcibly touched the genitals of a minor between December and February. If convicted, Lopez could face up to 10 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.

