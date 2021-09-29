Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
GALENA, Ill. — A Galena man was recently charged with sexually abusing a minor.
Carlos R. Lopez, 37, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with two counts of criminal sexual abuse, the first as a Class 4 felony and the second as a Class 2 felony.
Court documents state Lopez forcibly touched the genitals of a minor between December and February. If convicted, Lopez could face up to 10 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.