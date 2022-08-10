Hypnotic Solutions
Kenda Summers (left) and Jim Wand, along with Stelly, a goldendoodle, are with Hypnotic Solutions in Plaza 20 in Dubuque. Photo taken Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

 JESSICA REILLY

A longtime hypnotist known locally for his performances at entertainment venues and schools across the tri-state area has died.

Jim Wand died Monday following a brief illness, according to online announcements from Wand Enterprises, the entertainment booking agency he owned and founded. 

