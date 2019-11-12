SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. beginner dominoes, dominoes and cards.
Senior Citizen Activities Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge (dining room).
Wednesday
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 6:15 p.m. bell ringing kickoff at Kennedy Mall.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Build a Bird Feeder, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Learn about birds from Rachel Myers, education outreach specialist from the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, and build a feeder to take home. Registration required.
Why Wildlife?, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. What would happen if we didn’t have these important natural resources? Discover the answer, and much more, in this interactive program with the Dubuque County Farm Bureau. For those in grades 6-12.
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program, Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about the possibilities of adaptive sports in a fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Art/Music Expressions, 11 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
Wednesday
Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100. Tips will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Fall Gospel Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2000 University Ave., Blades Chapel.
Girls Night Out, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
LEARNING
Wednesday
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Have questions about your smartphone, tablet or laptop? Bring your device in and we’ll help you figure it out.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop your speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Natural Mama Birthing Class, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, lower level. Learn how to best care for your body during pregnancy through nutrition, movement and relaxation techniques.
Wednesday
Lunch Time Fitness, noon, Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. A 30-minute workout for $8.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day-at-a-Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church/Galena (Ill.) Convention Center, 900 Galena Square Drive. Helping people overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups of any kind. Details: 815-541-3977.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. For survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. Details, 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous: Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. weigh-in; 8:40 p.m. meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.
Wednesday
Trivia Night for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any size team welcome.