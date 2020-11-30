A Dubuque-area committee is looking to study the costs of creating a high-speed passenger rail line that offers service from Rockford, Ill., to Dubuque.
The group recently approved a request for proposals that outlines the requirements of a consultant who will be tasked with overseeing the approximately 14-month study, which prioritizes transporting passengers between the cities at speeds that rival driving.
“U.S. 20 from Dubuque to Rockford is a two-lane (highway) and very scenic but not a safe route during certain times,” said Chandra Ravada, transportation director for East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association, an entity assisting the committee. “But as we go on, we need other forms of transportation to give options to people.”
The consultant would evaluate routing, estimated ridership, station locations, infrastructure and equipment conditions, service speeds and frequencies, along with associated costs and revenue generation potential. Proposals are due in December, and the committee expects to award a contract by mid-January.
A passenger railway from Dubuque to Chicago has not run since the 1981 closure of the Black Hawk Line, operated by Amtrak.
Since then, multiple plans to resurrect the route have been studied and dropped, but the allocation of Illinois state funds in 2019 has reinvigorated efforts.
The project is predicated on the creation of a rail line from Chicago to Rockford, which the Illinois Department of Transportation is studying. Whether the route is extended to Dubuque depends primarily on cost.
Regional transportation officials and citizen advocates believe a railway could alleviate the growing strain on existing transportation systems by providing a cost-effective and safe mode of transit that could spur tourism and business development.
“The popularity of … the Mississippi River … would bring a lot of tourism dollars to Dubuque and the area,” said David Solberg, a member of Ride the Rail.
The advocacy group has lobbied for a line since it was proposed in “Envision 2010,” an initiative of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, which selected 10 ideas to improve the city from more than 100 community submissions.
Whether the COVID-19 pandemic could change the line’s viability is unclear.
Since March, the use of mass transit has declined markedly and been slow to recover even as companies bolster their safety efforts. Businesses, meanwhile, have discovered that employees can work remotely, representing potential cost savings even if the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine restores travelers’ confidence.
For some, the daily commute might become a relic of the pre-coronavirus workplace.
But Ravada believes a rail system still has something to offer remote employees: the convenience of being able to work throughout travel on those occasions when they must report to headquarters. All it takes is a wireless internet connection on the train, he said.
“You can have a job in Chicago and work from Dubuque,” Ravada said. “Having that mode of transportation will allow you to use your time wisely and travel to your destination without interruptions.”
The Illinois Department of Transportation is backing the committee’s efforts with state dollars. Ravada declined to name the amount, stating that it could interfere with the hiring process.
The committee’s membership consists of government and economic development leaders from the City of Dubuque and Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties in Illinois along with municipal leaders from cities within those three counties.
But Gerald Podraza, ad hoc chairman of Illinois Citizens to Bring Back the Black Hawk, believes the project needs to veer away from its fixation on transit times and instead focus on the economic and cultural opportunities provided by linking small communities along the route.
“If you frame this as a high-speed train, then you preclude smaller communities between Galena and Freeport from having a train station,” he said. “This is framed as one-dimensionally … transporting people as quickly as possible to Chicago.”