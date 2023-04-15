More than five miles of Dubuque streets will be targeted this year in the city’s annual asphalt overlay program.
The City of Dubuque’s annual asphalt overlay program is scheduled to begin in late April on 33 city streets or sections of streets during the 2023 construction season, according to a press release.
“The program targets streets that would benefit from an asphalt overlay to extend the life of the existing pavement,” the release states. “The Public Works Department manages the program, which includes milling/grinding the existing pavement surface, recycling old asphalt and repaving streets.”
Unlike street reconstruction projects, property owners are not assessed for costs associated with the asphalt overlay program. Instead, the program is funded through Iowa’s Road Use Tax Fund — the gas and diesel fuel tax.
The following streets are scheduled for partial or complete asphalt overlay this construction season:
Arbor Hills Drive
Beacon Hill Drive
Brandywine Park Drive
Brookview Drive
Camilla Court
Candlewick Court
Carriage Hill Court
Carriage Hill Drive
Carter Road from Kaufmann Avenue to Asbury Road
Castlewood Lane
Cherbough Court
Council Hill Drive
Foothill Court
Highland Park Drive
Huntington Drive
Judson Court
Judson Drive
Kane Street from North Grandview Avenue to Carter Road
Ken Court
Knob Hill Drive
Miracle League Drive
Oak Ridge Drive
Pasadena Drive from Hillcrest Road south to the dead end
