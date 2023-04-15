More than five miles of Dubuque streets will be targeted this year in the city’s annual asphalt overlay program.

The City of Dubuque’s annual asphalt overlay program is scheduled to begin in late April on 33 city streets or sections of streets during the 2023 construction season, according to a press release.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.