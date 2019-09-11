Three local students today were named semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
About 16,000 students across the country were selected for the program based on scores earned in the Preliminary SAT test, which was administered last year. Of those semifinalists, about 15,000 will be named finalists in February.
About 7,600 students will earn National Merit Scholarships that will be offered next spring, according to a press release. More than $31 million in scholarships will be available.
The local semifinalists are:
- Sara A. Freund, Wahlert Catholic High School, Dubuque
- Sophia A. Getz, Galena (Ill.) High School
- William J. Hoffmann, Wahlert