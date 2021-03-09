DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville City Council members recently granted the city a flood plain development application permit to keep pushing forward with a water-quality initiative for the North Fork of the Maquoketa River.
Slated to be constructed near the city’s maintenance shop south of Beltline Road, the wetland project’s purpose is to act as a stormwater retention area during high water events, and there are already plans to build a sister wetland just north of the Beltline in the future.
Being referred to as Wetland #1 in planning documents, the project will be facilitated by a $100,000 Water Quality Initiative grant, which also requires a $100,000 match from the city.
Once engineering plans are reviewed and approved by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the matter will return before the City Council for final discussion and consideration of approval.
While there isn’t an exact timeline for Wetland #2, City Administrator Mick Michel said Wetland #1 likely will be bid this spring and completed by summer.