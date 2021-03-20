Opus 97 is finally ready to be heard.
The University of Dubuque recently granted the Telegraph Herald an exclusive first look at its latest pride and joy — the long-awaited custom-built pipe organ housed within Heritage Center and named for the number of such instruments its Iowa-based creator has crafted throughout its nearly 50-year history.
For Chuck Barland, professor of music and university organist, the new organ is a pipe dream come true.
“I started playing the organ when I was in high school, about 37 years ago,” he said. “When I went on to study the organ in college, the school installed a new instrument. I said that one day, I hoped to be able to teach organ at a college. If that college ever got a new organ, I hoped to be able to be a part of the decisions that went into creating it. And here it is.”
Barland will debut the instrument for the public with an organ recital on Tuesday, April 6, as part of the university’s Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series. This season, performances are limited to UD faculty, staff and students due to safety precautions the school has in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The livestream of the performance for the general public will initiate the first of many opportunities for the community to take in the size, power and sounds the instrument is capable of producing in John and Alice Butler Hall, Barland said.
“No two organs are the same, and it’s fairly unusual to get to hear an organ like this in a concert hall,” he said. “There are some distinct aspects to it. Several of its features you won’t find on other organs in our area — some only in British cathedrals.”
Bells and whistles
Now able to stake claim as Iowa’s largest pipe organ, Opus 97 was built and installed by Dobson Pipe Organ Builders. The company established in Lake City and founded in 1974 boasts custom organs throughout the world.
As Dobson’s 97th new creation — its 20th in the state — the work of 20 craftsmen put in approximately 30,000 hours throughout the course of 20 months for the organ, UD officials said. Threshold Acoustics, of Chicago, facilitated the instrument’s elaborate acoustical design.
In total, 3,033 pipes make up the massive, 21-ton organ — the largest measuring 32 feet long and the smallest only half the size of a pencil. The majority of the instrument, made from an alloy of 85% tin and 15% lead and woodwork, is located behind a black cherry façade backing several silvery “speaking pipes.” The largest pipes, masked from view, are situated above and to the right of the stage.
Two blowers located in a sound-isolated room in the basement of the hall provide the 10-horsepower supply of air through insulated ducts to fuel the instrument’s sound.
The organ’s console — including one pedalboard played by the feet and three keyboards, or manuals, played by the hands — can be seen to the left of the stage upon entering the hall. Framed by a series of stops used to send pressurized air to specific sets of pipes, the four playable boards control the sound quality and volume dynamics coming from the instrument’s four divisions of pipes. Some pipes replicate flute sounds. Others, the clarinet, trumpet, trombone, tuba and an embellishment called the Zimbelstern, activate a series of bells that cause the star at the top of façade to spin.
A system of mechanical linkages, called the action, connects the keys to the valves beneath the pipes.
To access the console, the organist must travel from the backstage area of the hall to the third floor, across a fly rail overlooking the stage and down a spiral staircase to a door that leads to the organist’s seat.
“I wear a backpack to carry my music and my special shoes used to play so that I can use both hands to hang onto the railings,” Barland said, with a laugh.
In 2017, funding for the instrument was established through a gift from Executive Chairman of Cottingham and Butler and UD Trustee John Butler and his wife, Alice, with the approximate cost ringing in at $2.4 million. However, plans for the organ go back to Heritage Center’s initial design, when UD tapped Dobson to collaborate with Straka Johnson Architects in Dubuque.
Between 2011 and Heritage Center’s opening in 2013, the two entities worked closely to ensure that adequate preparations were made for the instrument’s arrival.
“We always knew that the installation of a pipe organ would be part of our plans,” said Thomas Hogan, senior associate vice president for enrollment management.
Prep work in the hall for the organ began in 2019. COVID-19 pushed back the organ’s installation to July and August 2020. From September through December 2020, “voicing,” or tuning, for the organ was completed.
For UD students and staff, Hogan said the finished product is a visual delight and sound to behold.
“It’s a new experience for our students who might have never had the opportunity to hear a pipe organ before,” he said. “But the students are not unlike myself. Having not spent time in many churches, it’s a new experience for me as well, so it’s something new for many of us to experience.”
If you build it ...
The UD community already has been treated to samplings of the organ through the school’s worship services, an intimate December graduation ceremony and music appreciation classes. Students studying the instrument also have been able to take weekly lessons using it.
In addition to Barland’s upcoming recital, a dedication featuring the Columbus (Ohio) Symphony Orchestra is set for May. The organ also will be used for opening convocation ceremonies and as a highlight to Heritage Center’s annual Christmas concert offerings.
An organ recital series featuring a roster of international artists also is set to launch in the fall.
“I have international artists and artists from throughout the United States contacting me with requests to perform,” Barland said. “When a new organ created by a reputable builder like Dobson becomes available, word gets out and creates interest. Organists want to play an instrument like this. I think it will be a great thing in continuing the University of Dubuque’s legacy within the community.”