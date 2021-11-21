Union members OK agreement with Deere, ending strike
Union members on Wednesday ratified a new agreement with Deere & Co., putting an end to a five-week strike and setting the stage for a return to normalcy at the largest employer in Dubuque County.
International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America approved the contract with 61% of affected members voting in favor, according to union officials. Support was even stronger among union members at John Deere Dubuque Works, with nearly 68% voting for ratification.
Under the new deal, union members will receive a 10% pay increase in their first year of the contract, as well as subsequent increases of 5% in the contract’s third and fifth years.
In addition, last week’s offer included 3% lump-sum payments in the second, fourth and sixth years of the deal. The offer also provided an $8,500 ratification bonus, preserved a pension option for new employees, made workers eligible for health insurance sooner and maintained their no-premium health insurance coverage.
The contract between UAW and Deere covers more than 10,000 production and maintenance workers at about a dozen facilities across the Midwest. John Deere Dubuque Works employs 2,800 workers, about 1,500 of which are union members.
12,000 pounds of foam injected under ice center as temporary fix
More than 12,000 pounds of foam was injected this fall under a floor slab of Dubuque’s ice center to allow the facility to operate at full capacity, but more-costly work at the facility remains on the horizon.
The foam was injected below the lower-level main floor at Mystique Community Ice Center to fill structural voids and level the slab, which had settled by more than 4 inches in areas due to the compression of subsurface sediment. The work cost $96,760, and City Council members this week voted to accept the project and authorize paying a geotechnical contractor that did the work.
The subsurface issues creating the need for the injection stem back to the ice center’s inception. When the center was constructed in 2009, the building structure was built on a deep foundation system, while the lower-level main floor was built as an unsupported concrete slab, which has since experienced significant settling.
Western Dubuque school board sets 3% threshold for requiring masks
FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members on Tuesday set a COVID-19 positivity rate threshold to require masks in school buildings.
Board members voted, 4-1, to require masks in a school building when the positivity rate is at 3% or higher and expected to remain at that level for multiple days. The policy will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 22.
“This is a nice compromise between doing nothing and doing what the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends, which is wearing masks all the time,” said Board Member Mark Tilson. “There’s no perfect answer, but this gives us the ability to react.”
The policy also states that, should a mask requirement be instated at a school building, it would last for a minimum of five days.
Home prices soar in 2021, with Dubuque area seeing 9.8% growth
The average selling price for a home in the Dubuque area has risen by nearly 10% so far this year, according to local Realtors.
Data released by East Central Iowa Association of Realtors showed the average sales price of a home was $233,537 through the month of October. That is up from $212,684 — a 9.8% increase — as the average sales price through the first 10 months of 2020.
In southwest Wisconsin, the increase in sales price has been even more dramatic.
Deb Jenny, a broker with Platteville Realty, said the average sales price in Grant County through October of this year was $196,589. That marks a jump of nearly 24% compared to the same stretch last year.
“What we have been seeing is a lot of competing offers and a lot of people going in (and offering) above the asking price,” Jenny said.
Taphouse opens in Peosta, drawing big attention to small town
PEOSTA, Iowa — Darkbird Taphouse in Peosta opened its doors to the public Friday, following a series of soft openings that were aimed at getting staff members up to speed. It will commence normal hours next week, beginning on the eve of Thanksgiving.
Located along Thunder Valley Drive, between Thunder Hills and Cox Springs roads, the business offers a variety of on-tap beers and a limited food menu. It also provides another gathering space in a growing city.
“Folks have been saying we don’t have anything else like this here,” said Taproom Manager Andrea Burds. “They are happy they have something to do without traveling all the way to Dubuque.”
In addition to spelling out the company moniker in large letters, the building facade features a massive image of a bird that is illuminated during the night. The facility boasts what Burds called “a modern look” and features booth seating and an upper-level loft, complete with a second bar.
Project to fix problematic sinkhole takes step forward
An ongoing project to fix a sinkhole in a Dubuque neighborhood took a significant step forward last week.
Crews with S&S Builders poured a concrete cap into a large sinkhole adjacent to the home of Robert and Barbara Friedman at 2792 Tiffany Court.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said this cap is intended to plug the specific spot where the sinkhole originated.
“That reinforced concrete cap that we constructed today will kind of bridge and span over that area and should encapsulate where the sinkhole was located,” he said.
The sinkhole, which first emerged in September 2018, is believed to have formed from an abandoned lead and zinc mine first excavated in the 1800s. Previous efforts to plug the sizable gap have been unsuccessful, and it was threatening to damage nearby homes and city streets.
After the Friedmans sent a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds seeking assistance, the City of Dubuque is now working with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to address the sinkhole.
The remediation project is expected to cost around $165,000. The state will pay for $150,000 of the project, and the city will cover the remaining $15,000.