FENNIMORE, Wis. -- Two people were hurt in a rollover crash Sunday morning in Grant County.
Irma G. Martinez, 24, of Montfort, and her 2-year-old son were taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment of their minor injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Martinez was traveling west on U.S. 18 in Fennimore Township at about 9:25 a.m. Sunday when she failed to negotiate the curve near Military Road. Martinez overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled into a ditch.
Martinez was cited with failure to have automobile insurance.