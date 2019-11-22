GALENA, Ill. — A proposal for a cannabis craft grower and dispensary in Galena took its first step forward recently, but several significant hurdles remain before it could become a reality.
Galena Zoning Board of Appeals approved a special-use permit for the proposed business, which would be located on a parcel of land behind Walmart and along Bartell Boulevard. The board also voted to recommend that the property be rezoned from limited agriculture to planned industrial in order to allow the business.
The proposal is the first adult-use cannabis business request brought before the city.
City Zoning Administrator Matt Oldenburg said the entity proposing the business — IL WAB Farms LLC — does not have a license from the state to sell or grow cannabis.
“They still need to go through that application process next year,” he said. “This is the first step for the business.”
The earliest that the business potentially could secure a license will be on May 1, when the state awards 75 licenses for the establishment of new dispensaries. The first 40 craft-growing licenses won’t be awarded until July 1.
Galena resident Wayne Briggs, who spoke on behalf of IL WAB Farms at the zoning board meeting, did not return a message asking for comment.
Minutes from that meeting show that Briggs reported that the cannabis business will be operated by Holistic Industries, of Washington, D.C.
If the business were to secure the necessary licenses and open, it could employ 30 to 50 people, according to Oldenburg. He said state regulations allow for such a business to have up to a 14,000-square-foot enclosed growing space, along with up to an additional 8,000 square feet for a dispensary.
City officials in August approved an ordinance regulating the establishment of recreational-cannabis businesses. That came in response to state lawmakers passing a bill legalizing the sale and use of adult-use cannabis, which will go into effect on Jan. 1.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Council Member Pam Bernstein declined to comment on whether she supports the zoning change.
Council Member Robert Hahn said he wants to examine the zoning request further before commenting. He added that he was not surprised that such requests already are coming before city officials.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” he said. “I think everybody is trying to get in on this.”