Whitney Sanger seeks to be an advocate for students on the Dubuque Community School Board.
“We are a voice for the entire community and our children, and I believe I can do a good job at being that voice,” she said.
The creative communications and development director at Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Sanger is one of seven people running for three seats with four-year terms on the school board in the Nov. 2 election.
Sanger said she believes the first and foremost role of the school board is to make sure that children are being supported in all aspects of their education. Also important are examining policies and managing the superintendent.
Beyond that, one of her passions is an emphasis on health. Sanger is a co-founder of the nonprofit Project Rooted, which works to connect children with local, healthy food. She would like to see an emphasis on healthy, local food worked further into the district with the support of other organizations.
Sanger also is interested in addressing student brain health needs. She said district leaders are working in this area, and she enjoys finding creative ways to foster brain health and a healthy environment.
“I think we need to implement new programs and ideas but also take the existing (ones) and help them have success in the classroom,” she said.
She also noted the importance of diversity, equity, belonging and inclusion efforts and supporting teachers.
Sanger said another key part of being on the board is ensuring that district funds are spent correctly. She said she would like to see additional state funding for schools and praised district leaders for how they are managing the money they have.
“I do think they’re doing a great job, especially with the (COVID-19 relief) funding,” Sanger said. “I think they’re being very strategic in how that’s being spent.”
This week, board members voted to require masks in school buildings where the COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 3% or higher. Sanger said she liked that the board allowed public input, examined data and found a middle ground that included exemptions for brain health and other reasons.
“I’m happy with the decision they made,” she said. “They did it with data, they did it with a systematic approach, and I appreciate that it still allows choice for parents.”
In the past year, district leaders have discussed possibly reducing the number of district schools to lower operational costs. Sanger noted both the importance of keeping the district financially solvent and acknowledging the importance of neighborhood schools as those conversations happen.