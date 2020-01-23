SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Fold Calendar Craft, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Make and decorate a hand calendar where you can mark important dates. For those in first to fifth grades.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo and line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Friday
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department sponsors the event.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 lunch.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Join for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Friday
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 9 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Will be held in the basement of the James Kennedy Public Library. Bags of books are $2 on Monday, the last day of the sale.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Dubuque Chorale Invitation, 7 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Rehearsals for performance of “Great Innovators” at the spring concert.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, noon, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop-off alley entrance). Free performance: Kim Yoko, keyboard and vocals; Dennis Williams, saxophone. Dessert and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund.
5th Fret, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Justin Goodchild, 8 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Live Music Crawl, 6 p.m., downtown Dubuque, 1069 Main St. Cost is $20. Details: downtowndubuque.org/event/live-music-crawl.
“RENT,” 7:30 p.m., Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis. Performance by the Pop Factory Players in partnership with AKT Productions.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Searchlight Soul Live, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque. A 12-step program for people who want to stop their addictive sexual behavior. For more information, call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Chicken Night, 5 p.m., Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Cost is $11 for a four-piece and $9 for a two piece-meal. Proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Polish Pierogi, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn to make this Polish dumpling from Justyna, who will share methods and secrets she learned growing up in Poland.
Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.