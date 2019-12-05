Nomination papers for Wisconsin’s spring election are available for circulation and can be filed until Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The election is on April 7.
On the ballot are state elections for justice of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judge in Districts 2 and 4. District 4 includes Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
The presidential preference primary also will occur that day.
Local seats that are up for grabs include the county boards in Crawford, Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties along with local offices that include the mayor and council members in the 1st and 3rd districts and two at-large positions in the City of Lancaster; the mayor and council members of Ward 2 and Wards 1 and 3 in the City of Shullsburg; the mayor and council members in Districts 1, 2 and 3 in the City of Darlington; and council members for at-large and District 2 positions in the City of Platteville.
If a primary for local and state offices is required, it will occur Tuesday, Feb. 18.
To download forms for local office, visit www.bit.ly/2sD0J2d.