Dubuque resident Theresa Cook has played the guitar for more than a dozen years. She has performed across the tri-state area for the past five.
Over the course of that time, she has become a frequent performer at venues such as Dimensional Brewing Co. and Stone Cliff Winery in Dubuque. In half a decade, Cook — who performs under the stage name Theresa Rosetta — estimates she has played hundreds of shows.
But that doesn’t quell the butterflies when it’s time to take the stage.
“I still get nervous every single time,” she said. “Eventually, I settle in. I will play a few songs and start to get comfortable. But I definitely still get those nerves at the start.”
Cook forms part of a large and varied contingent of local musicians who frequently take the stage throughout the tri-state area, collectively creating the soundtrack for social occasions and nights out throughout the region.
Performers go to great lengths to make sure their repertoire is as polished and engaging as possible. Cook, for instance, has a collection of more than 300 songs that she can play, largely from memory. And with a focus on ’90s-era tunes — rather than the oft-used ’60s and ’70s classics — she hopes she brings something different to the table.
After dipping her toes into other markets, Cook is convinced there is something special about the tri-state area. The recent arrival of new breweries, bars and restaurants only has added to the number of places where area musicians can display their talents.
“This is such an awesome place to play,” she said. “I used to travel more, to go to Iowa City and do a few shows there. But I’ve realized lately there is plenty of opportunity here. I love playing locally.”
The appreciation goes both ways.
Jamie Becker is co-owner of multiple venues through the region, including Coconut Cove resort in southwest Wisconsin, Dubuque Marina & Yardarm bar and grill in Dubuque, and Offshore Resort in Bellevue, Iowa. Through those venues, she books close to 200 shows every year. And she finds it difficult to imagine what the experience at these venues would be without the benefit of music.
“It has a way of bringing everybody to life,” said Becker. “I watch so many customers who just plan to come in for dinner, then they realize somebody is playing music, and they end up staying all night.”
HEAVY COMPETITION
As the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom over the local economy, area business owners frequently have identified workforce shortages as the primary factor weighing down businesses.
No such issues exists in the live music business.
Jodi Bryson, bar manager and event coordinator at Stone Cliff Winery in Dubuque, generally books shows for three days every week. Over the course of the year, that adds up to about 150 shows — a diverse array of entertainment that ultimately includes dozens of local musicians.
But Bryson explained that there is plenty of supply to meet the demand for live music. In fact, there is a long line of people pleading for a chance to get their music out there.
“We have people knocking on our door almost every day, asking us if they can play here,” she said.
Breaking into the local music industry is easier said than done, though.
Bryson already has booked the vast majority of Stone Cliff’s music calendar through 2022.
Becker, who co-owns multiple local venues, also works closely with area musicians, including both bands and solo performers.
Over time, these venue owners often develop deep bonds with those who play for them.
“I don’t know exactly how to describe it,” Becker said, pausing for a moment. “The best I can say is it’s a friendship. We’re equally thankful for each other. We are so grateful for their live music, and they are so happy that we promote it.”
Still, sometimes venue owners wish they could do even more for the musicians. Because even though these performers are forging connections, they are rarely, if ever, striking it rich.
“They are completely underpaid,” Becker said. “They know it. We know it. But the bars and the restaurants cannot afford to do more. For the vast majority of people, they are doing it as a side gig.”
MAKING A GO OF IT
Dubuque native Elizabeth Pape — who performs as Elizabeth Mary — is among the few examples of local artists who have made a career out of music. She began playing in a cover band more than a decade ago before ultimately branching off into solo gigs and increasingly focusing on her own music.
For years, she worked at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium to make ends meet. But a couple years ago — around the time her single “Mirror Mirror” started being played on local radio — she decided to dedicate her career entirely to music.
“It was a leap of faith to quit my day job,” Pape recalled. “I went to school for marketing and (public relations), and I felt like I knew a few things about how to promote myself.”
Still, making a go of it has sometimes felt like a grind.
Pape noted that the length of each gig is a mere fraction of the overall time commitment. She often drives as far as an hour to perform, then spends an hour setting up. Once one factors in the teardown and the drive home, that’s an additional four hours on top of the time she spent playing.
“I do between four and five shows a week now,” she said. “Monday and Tuesday, and sometimes Wednesday, I spend prepping. By Thursday, it’s go time.”
The gigs are only part of the job though. Marketing her music and booking her gigs requires close attention. And perfecting her craft — Mary writes her own songs and has a library of about 150 songs by other musicians committed to memory — takes consistent practice.
Although she continues to play gigs in the Dubuque area weekly, Mary recently moved to Madison, Wis., and she gave birth to her first child, a son named Elliott, about nine months ago.
“It’s been a difficult balance, even when I am at home,” she said. “During the day, in between feedings and naps, I am sending emails and marketing myself. I am trying to build a world around my music.”
INDUSTRY VETS
Johnnie Walker isn’t precisely sure when he first picked up a guitar. His best estimate is that he was around 10 or 12 years old.
But to this day, he has never forgotten how it felt to pick up the instrument.
“I have been obsessed with the guitar ever since I’ve held one,” he said.
Walker describes himself as a self-taught guitar player. Over the years, he developed his live show in addition to his guitar playing.
Walker calls himself a “looper,” a reference to the various elements he can incorporate using his one six-stringed instrument. With the assist of various pedals, he can record chord progressions and create percussion by tapping on his guitar, and loop them atop one another, eventually adding a guitar solo in real time.
In addition to perfecting such technical details, Walker has honed the craft of reading a crowd. He can sense when he is losing the audience and has tried-and-true methods for luring them back in. Oftentimes, that simply involves playing a crowd-pleaser such as “Wagon Wheel,” “Sweet Caroline” or “Margaritaville.”
“There are a handful of songs — maybe 10 songs I can think of — that can turn the show around,” he said.
Walker’s not the only veteran with staying power in the local music scene.
Ralph Kluseman played his first live performance in Dubuque when he was in the seventh grade. Fifty-three years later, he is still gigging in the tri-states.
Kluseman determined early in the game that he couldn’t make a living playing music. He took a job at a local car dealership and raised a family but continued to dedicate time to music as the years went by.
Now in his late 60s, Kluseman said he feels more tied to music than ever.
“I think my love for music and performing has deepened as I’ve grown older,” he said. “It resonates much more deeply. As you get older and start to lose people, it takes on a new meaning. Whatever life throws at you, you have music to turn to.”
Kluseman always realized that the audience was a critical part of what made music so special. That reality was hammered home during the pandemic, when safety protocols prevented him from playing in front of a live crowd for a multi-month period.
As he has returned to typical performances, the occasions feel even more profound. He noted that — whether it be religion, political affiliation or something else — the divisions in modern life seem to fade to the background once the music starts. Instead, people feel the connection.
“There is a joy that you take from making people feel good and putting a smile on their face,” Kluseman said. “There’s something about playing music in front of people that is hard to describe.”
Kluseman pauses briefly to contemplate that intangible feeling.
“It immerses you in humanity.”
PLAYING TO THE AUDIENCE
Mark Zalaznik started learning the guitar when he was 11 or 12 years old. He started performing at the age of 16 when he landed a gig at the Iowa State Fair.
His music career has blossomed since.
Zalaznik said his schedule has been hectic ever since May.
“From May through September, I’d estimate that I play anywhere from 10 to 16 gigs per month,” he said. “It never really feels like it is too much. There aren’t many times a year when I don’t feel like playing a gig.”
As his name has become more well known in the community, Zalaznik has fielded more offers and perfected a library of nearly 200 songs, ranging from country to rock.
In addition to playing in bars and restaurants, he has performed at birthday parties, charity events, weddings and corporate events.
Zalaznik has memorized enough songs to fill a four-hour set. And while he doesn’t frequently speak with the crowd, he feels his collection of songs is more than enough to have a positive impact on their evening.
“One of my friends told me, 95% of the time you’re going to be background noise. You need to remember, ‘It’s nothing against you.’ Most people are there to have a drink, to socialize,” he said.
A full-time teacher at Seton Catholic School in Farley, Zalaznik has never relied entirely on his music to make a living. He noted that gigs come steadily in the summer but tend to taper off in the colder months.
Some industry vets have come to a similar conclusion.
Walker, for instance, has spent about a decade traveling to Florida for a couple weeks in the winter, realizing that the availability of gigs during that time of year is far more fruitful than it is in the Midwest.
He is taking that plan of action to a new level this winter, planning to spend roughly six months in Florida before returning to Dubuque.
“I’m going there at the end of October and not coming back until some point in May,” he said. “Over the years, I have learned a bit more each year about how to manage my gigs and my music career. This is a great opportunity.”
GENERATION TO GENERATION
While Dubuque might have the greatest volume of live music venues locally, it is far from the only place to play.
Cook said she also plays a large number of gigs in Galena, Ill. Meanwhile, Becker books dozens of gigs each year at Coconut Cove in Southwest Wisconsin.
And in smaller northeast Iowa communities such as Bellevue, live music is alive and well.
Jeff Theisen, a veteran of the area music scene, landed a consistent, weekly gig playing at the farmers market in Bellevue. He performs within eyeshot of the Mississippi River and in close proximity to the new, riverside location of River Ridge Brewing Co.
For as long as Theisen can remember, it’s felt like music was imprinted in his DNA.
His father had taught himself how to play the bass guitar, Theisen recalled. The rest of the family followed suit: Theisen was one of seven kids, and five of them ultimately got involved with music.
“I technically never had a lesson,” he said. “I got a chord book. I learned how to play chords to various songs and how to sing along with them.”
A seven-year hiatus from music, which lasted until the 2001, was all the proof he needed that he could never let such a thing happen again.
“I felt weird. I just felt out of it,” he recalled. “I felt like something was missing, and I didn’t know quite where it went. I knew I needed to get back on stage, and ever since then, I’ve been aware that it is just such a huge part of my life.
“I am going to do it as long as I can,” Theisen added.
The old-timers like Theisen are doing more than sustaining their own careers. Without realizing it, they are setting an example for the next generation.
Occasionally, Cook finds herself on the other end of the performer-audience dynamic. Sometimes when she’s out at a bar or restaurant, she sees an older musician strumming a guitar or standing up at the mic.
On those occasions, she is not only immersed in the present. She feels like she is taking a glimpse into the future.
“I love watching the older generation perform,” she said. “It inspires me, and it makes me excited to play as I get older, too.”