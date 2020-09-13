Sage Rosenfels — Maquoketa native and quarterback for Iowa State University, before going pro — put his weight behind former Vice President Joe Biden‘s bid for the oval office last week, complete with a scathing criticism of President Trump‘s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a Zoom press conference for the campaign, titled “No Fans in the Stands,” Rosenfels focused that rebuke through the lens of the pandemic’s effect on football games at Iowa’s colleges.
“One of the fondest moments of my entire football career was in my senior year, when our team, led by our great coach and leader Dan McCarney, went into historic Kinnick Stadium and pulled off a huge win on the road,” he said. “I had hundreds of family and friends from around the state at that game.”
Rosenfels said scoring that game-clinching touchdown was a personal highlight of his entire football career.
“That very same Cy-Hawk game was supposed to be this Saturday, just as it has been every year for the last 45 years,” he said.
Rosenfels went on to list the negative economic impacts the lack of fans attending Iowa State and Iowa games would have on the economy of the cities where those stadiums lie.
The quarterback blamed that on “failures” by the Trump administration.
“At a critical moment in our country’s history, our president failed us,” Rosenfels said. “As we know, he told legendary journalist Bob Woodward in January, that he was trying to play it down. Trump failed to do the most basic job of any American president. He failed to protect our citizens. He failed to protect our economy.”
He particularly attacked what he called the administration’s dismissal of scientific evidence in informing its response. He added Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to his list, for her handling of the pandemic in Iowa.
He said ignoring science ran counter to his upbringing in Jackson County.
“I went to public schools all my life — from little Andrew, population 350, to Maquoketa, population 6,500, then to Iowa State,” Rosenfels said. “The public schools in this state gave me an incredible base of knowledge to begin my life. Science was at the heart of that education. Why Trump and Reynolds continue to be anti-science doesn’t just confuse me. It troubles me to my core, to how dangerous it is to ignore.”
He went further to contrast what he sees as Trump’s character to that of his home county.
“I also learned a lot of great values in that town and from those people — from my parents, from those teachers, from those coaches,” Rosenfels said. “What Trump represents, and the way he acts and treats people, does not match up with the way I was raised and what I saw in Jackson County growing up.”
It will be interesting to hear how Jackson County residents react to the hometown hero’s statements. His county swung to electing Trump by 19% in 2016, after twice voting for President Barack Obama.
“Jackson County is a very interesting county, politically, that’s had a lot of struggles in the last 30 or 40 years,” Rosenfels said. “I think people are looking for change. They’re looking for help. I think they grasped onto his optimistic outlook, even though there was no reasonable reason behind it. I hope that they’ve changed their minds.”
The Jackson County Republican Party did not respond to reports of Rosenfel’s remarks or requests for comment by the Telegraph Herald.
Pate gathers football coaches’ voices
Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced a partnership with Iowa college football coaches for a voting drive ahead of November.
Iowa Hawkeye Football Coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa State Football Coach Matt Campbell, University of Northern Iowa Football Coach Mark Farley and Drake Football Coach Todd Stepsis are all featured in the digital ad campaign. Images of each coach are bordered with “(Team name) encourage you to #beavoter” in ads Pate posted on Facebook, which will continue until election day.
Hinson gathers law enforcement advisers
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, announced last week the members of her campaign’s Law Enforcement Advisory Committee to guide justice concerns, should she secure her bid for Iowa’s First Congressional District against incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.
Those include several area names — Amanda Anderson, listed as a Law Enforcement Health Advocate, from Dubuque; Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver; Brent Kilburg, candidate for Jackson County Sheriff; Delaware County Sheriff John LeClare, and Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tschirgi.
“The thing I respect the most about Ashley is her deep commitment to solutions and her accessibility,” Graver wrote, in Hinson’s release. “Law enforcement has a lot of challenges and the environment we’re in is making it increasingly difficult to recruit new officers.”
Endorsements
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Esther Joy King, Republican challenger for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, currently held by Democrat U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.
The National Rifle Association of America endorsed Dan Kapanke, Republican candidate for Wisconsin State Senate Dist. 32.
The Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club endorsed a number of area incumbent Democrats in their bids for re-election to the Iowa State Legislature — Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque and Iowa Reps. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
Calendar
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Eagle Point Park — Jennifer Smith
- , Republican candidate for Iowa Senate Dist. 50, will hold an open air fundraiser with food and drinks. RSVP to Jennifer@SmithForIowa.com.
- 5 to 7 p.m. today at The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill —
Harley Pothoff, Republican candidate for Dubuque County Supervisor will hold a steak fry fundraiser. $20 per ticket.