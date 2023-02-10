02092023-dbt1-dk.JPG
Dubuque Bank & Trust is located on Central Avenue in Dubuque.

The main branch location for a Dubuque-based bank will relocate this year.

Dubuque Bank & Trust will move out of its longtime home at 1398 Central Ave. and into 700 Locust, the new name of the building at 700 Locust St. after being rebranded from the Roshek Building. HTLF, the holding company for DB&T, and Cottingham & Butler purchased the building in late 2019 and moved employees into the space.

