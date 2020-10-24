MANCHESTER, Iowa — Proponents and opponents of a proposed hog confinement building scheduled for construction north of Manchester both agree that Adam and Kari Schulte have the legal right to build the facility.
But it has raised concerns from the City of Manchester and residents that the building is too close to the city and nearby homes.
Opponents to the project have presented a petition with close to 500 signatures to the Schultes. In addition, the City of Manchester has drafted a resolution opposing the project.
The facility would be located in Section 21 of Delaware Township.
According to Adam Schulte, the site is located farther away from the city limits than required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“The site is 3,150 feet from the city limits,” he said. “That’s one and a half times greater than the required separation distance by the DNR.”
Schulte said he and his wife purchased the ground earlier this year.
“As young farmers, this was our first ground purchase and the only ground we own available to build our proposed site,” he said.
Schulte said 2,400 wean-to-finish pigs would be housed in the 101-foot-by-201-foot building with fully slatted floors and an 8-foot, below-ground, concrete manure pit completely covered by the barn. The tunnel barn would have a curtain side that only opens for ventilation in case of a power outage.
He also said the building is not being built on the site of an abandoned rock quarry.
“The site is being proposed on productive farm ground,” he said. “The site has been required by the DNR to determine the location and depth to karst or bedrock soils. The DNR requires the manure pit must maintain a determined separation distance to the karst or rock layer in order to be approved for construction.”
Manchester City Manager Tim Vick said the city has multiple concerns with the proposed building.
“There will be a high population of animals in a condensed area, so odor is a concern,” he said. “The city also has concerns about manure leaks and spills that could potentially get into our waterway and into protected well areas, creating issues in our public water source.”
Vick said he believes Schulte is trying to be a good neighbor to the city.
“We believe he is trying to do this the right way, but the reality is the location is too close to town and too close to our municipal wells, so that it heightens our concerns,” Vick said.
Vick is frustrated that the city has no recourse in stopping the hog building from being built.
“It’s been really disheartening to learn the lack of control, the lack of ability of the city to manage areas within 2 miles of the city and to manage our future growth,” he said. “We have more abilities to control subdivisions than we do hog operations.”
Still, city officials recently passed a resolution opposing the building of any confined animal feeding operations within 2 miles of the city’s corporate limits. It says the city “will actively seek ways to protect the city’s interest in regards to these matters.”
Vick was among several people who spoke to the Delaware County supervisors about their concerns over the proposed building during a meeting last month.
Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs said the Schulte building will have fewer than 2,500 head of hogs, which means it doesn’t require a public hearing, a visit to the site by supervisors or a review of the matrix used to review the plan.
Schulte said his plans include ways to protect the water and to keep down odor from the facility.
“The site has a DNR-approved manure management plan that will only allow manure to be applied at an agronomic rate, meaning we can only apply manure at a rate that the crop will utilize,” he said.
He explained his odor-mitigation plans.
“In addition to mechanical ventilation, wean-to-finish production and power washing between groups, we intend to implement the best management practice of planting trees as well as a berm on the site to help control odor,” he said. “We also intend to apply manure once per year by direct injection into the soil. This minimizes odor as well as protecting water quality.”
The lack of any recourse is a concern to Manchester resident Leo Monaghan, who appeared at the supervisors meeting as well as at a Manchester City Council meeting earlier this fall with citizens opposed to the project.
“The positioning of the building so close to the city limits, affecting a significant population of the people is a major concern, along with the proximity to the city well and the water tower on the north end of Manchester,” he said. “That well, along with three of the other five wells in the city, are under constant treatment for excess nitrates. I don’t see how this can help that situation.”
Monaghan said the petition, along with a copy of the city’s resolution, was delivered to the Schultes in a letter asking them to reconsider the location. But Monaghan said there is little that can be done to halt the building plans.
“What this proposed building represents and what the plans are is absolutely legal according to state law, but that doesn’t make it right,” he said.
He believes a change in the law might be in order.
“This is something bigger than Manchester,” he said. “Other communities have had and are continuing to deal with these as we see a proliferation of these kinds of facilities throughout Iowa, particularly eastern Iowa. The law needs to be revisited because right now, local governments have no control over these kinds of facilities, and that’s just not right.”
Helmrichs said the supervisors have taken several phone calls about the building.
“Two of us have spoken with Adam,” she said. “We have talked to a lot of individuals. I think if people would just take time to listen to the facts, look at where the location is and remember they live in rural Iowa, I think it would help everyone keep just a little bit calmer.”
Schulte said the building would generate 12 full-time jobs in the first year with a labor income of more than $600,000. He also said the family’s home farm has a confinement facility on it with others nearby.
“When we purchased our home farm, there were no hog confinement facilities within 2 miles,” he said. “Now, we have five sites within a mile and a half of our home. Our kids and their friends love to play outside. You would probably see them out there if you drove by.”
Schulte added the proposed building is more than just a job for his family.
“This building is not only an investment for our family but a way of life,” he said. “We are hog farmers and proud of it.”