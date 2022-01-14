Today, Finley’s Landing Park, 24709 Finley’s Landing Road
6 to 8 p.m. Discover the wonder of the nighttime winter forest on a self-guided hike along candle-lit trails. Bring your own hot beverages and explore the mysteries of the night woods. Sturdy boots or snowshoes are recommended. Leashed dogs are welcome. Bring a sled to pull the kids. Registration is required. Cost: Free. More information and to register: www.tinyurl.com/IlluminatetheNight.
Theisen’s Snocross National
Today and Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
Noon to 10:30 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Snocross combines the thrill of big air jumps and race action with the excitement of winter sports. Watch world class snowmobile racers battle it out on an extreme track. Food and beverage available. Live music after racing on Friday and Saturday nights. Cost: $25 per day or $35 for a weekend pass; free for ages 12 and younger. More information: www.snocross.com/theisens-snocross-national.
Ice Fest
Saturday and Sunday, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bundle up in your winter gear and try your hand at ice fishing, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing. Watch the museum’s snow carving team in action, then enjoy ice harvesting and blacksmithing demonstrations and a figure skating show. Warm up inside with children’s activities, science demonstrations, a scavenger hunt and vintage winter films. Beverages and s’mores kits will be available at the Blizzard Bar. Museum admission includes all Ice Fest activities. Cost: $20.95 for adults; $15.95 for ages 3 to 17; $18.95 for seniors 65 and older. More information: www.rivermuseum.com.
Ice Fishing Clinic
Saturday, Mud Lake Park, 22312 Golf Lake Road
10 a.m. to noon. Recommended ages are 7 and older. Dubuque County Conversation staff and volunteers will teach the basics of fishing on the ice. All equipment and bait will be provided. Dress for the weather and bring a thermos of hot chocolate. Meet just past the Mud Lake Park gate. Participants older than 16 will need to have an Iowa fishing license. Registration is required. To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/IceFishingClinic. Cost: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/dubuquecountyconservation.