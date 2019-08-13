East Dubuque’s Wingfest — and Little Texas — drew more than 3,700 people to the city’s downtown Saturday, according to organizer Dave Sendt.
The event showcased restaurant owners and backyard grilling enthusiasts and included other vendors selling wares such as wine, beer, popcorn and ice cream.
The 15th annual event also featured free music throughout the day, headlined by Little Texas, a country band known for hits such as “What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas,” “Kick a Little” and “My Love.”
Organizers said in advance that they hoped the band would help spur attendance to about 6,000 or more this year.
The event was hosted by East Dubuque Greater Events Foundation. Proceeds are earmarked for local organizations, such as the VFW and Lions Club. Wingfest is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the foundation.