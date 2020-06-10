PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order on May 13, Erik Rohner could have opened his tattoo parlor right away.
But the owner of Ye Old Tattoo Shoppe in Platteville waited until June 2.
“I did not feel it was safe for my business to open immediately,” Rohner said. “Even now, I feel like I should still be closed, to be completely honest with you, but I have to feed my family. I have to keep my business open, and my clients are expecting me to open, but … I worry about my clients, and I love them.”
Robert “Woodstock” Bader, owner of The Crow’s Nest Tattoo Studio in Dubuque, also waited to reopen. Although Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds permitted tattoo parlors to reopen at 50% capacity on May 15, The Crow’s Nest didn’t begin seeing clients until June 1.
Bader said his business lost six figures of income during the two-and-a-half-month closure, but it “put clients’ health in front of our money” when reopening.
“It would be irresponsible to spring open the very next day without implementing a new change within your business and practicing that change,” he said.
Other parlors were confident that they quickly could make the changes needed to keep employees and customers safe. Dubuque Tattoo Club reopened on May 19, and the process has been smooth, according to receptionist Ann McClanahan.
“It did take some getting used to, but I feel like we’ve been maintaining level heads and … communicating with each other,” she said.
The three parlors have established similar procedures, including requiring masks, temperature checks, and hand sanitizer and/or handwashing for clients. Employees wear masks and face shields, no walk-in customers are permitted, and the number of clients in the shop is limited.
As with massage therapists or hairstylists, direct physical contact is unavoidable for tattoo artists.
To reduce risk, body piercings under the mask area are unavailable, ruling out nose, lip and tongue piercings.
Dubuque Tattoo Club has taken the additional step of prohibiting all tattoos on the throat or side of the neck, chest and upper arms to further limit facial contact.
Rohner said he might have gone “overboard” in terms of precautions, but it is better to be safe than sorry.
“I’m in the business of doing art for people, not hurting them,” he said.
Even with the limited number of clients, business has been steady as the tattoo parlors work to reschedule canceled appointments.
“People have been very understanding, knowing we have these regulations in place to keep us safe as well as them,” McClanahan said.
Bader said he doesn’t expect the new protocols to last forever.
For now, the local businesses are taking it one step at a time.
“I have never experienced this,” Rohner said. “I’ve been in the business for over two decades, but I did not know how to react. I feel like we’re kind of making it up as we go along to be as safe as possible. .... I’m happy with how things have started.”