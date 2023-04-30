This year marks a milestone anniversary for keeping the rising Mississippi River at bay in Dubuque.
Officials dedicated the John C. Culver Floodwall on Aug. 4, 1973, capping an infrastructure project launched in 1968 and safeguarding areas of Dubuque from submersion by rising river waters.
As the Mississippi River crested Saturday at 23.01 feet — 6 feet above flood stage — at Dubuque’s railroad bridge, the floodwall forms the basis of a 29,670-foot, flood-control system that stands 30 feet tall.
The collection of gates, levees, and clay and sand walls keeps a rising river at bay, securing riverfront property from the threat of occasional flooding while offering recreational opportunities through trails and other amenities.
Without it, the current level of the flooded Mississippi River would seriously disrupt Dubuque’s daily life.
“The floodwaters would be up to 6 feet deep in the Port of Dubuque and more than 7 feet deep in the south port, said Deron Muehring, a civil engineer for the City of Dubuque. “There would be water in the streets all the way up to Comiskey Park.”
Muehring said motorists would be unable to travel south on U.S. 61/151 from downtown.
“Both Locust Street and the highway would be under more than 4 feet of water,” he said.
Access to Julien Dubuque Bridge would be “questionable,” Muehring said, with more than 2 feet of water on U.S. 20 at the bridge entrance.
Dubuque’s flood plain along the river covers about 1,100 acres, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Floodwaters periodically encroached into Dubuque throughout the city’s history — never with greater impact than in April 1965.
The river crested at a record 26.81 feet 58 years ago, sending 3 million gallons of water per second into the city, destroying homes and businesses. Most of Dubuque’s largest employers were disrupted for weeks.
The National Weather Service forecast the river would crest Saturday at about 24.6 feet.
“This crest won’t equal the ’65 flood crest, but I think it would be safe to say that businesses along Kerper Boulevard and the East Seventh Street area wouldn’t be able to continue normal operations as they are today, and that the Port of Dubuque would not be developed like it is today, without the flood control system we have now,” Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann said.
Local, state and federal officials broke ground on the floodwall in June 1968, launching the largest federal infrastructure project in the city since the construction of Lock and Dam No. 11 in the 1930s. The project would cost nearly $13 million and be completed five years later.
Dubuque civic leaders unsuccessfully attempted to protect flood-prone areas in the 1950s. Floods in 1951 and 1952 each caused about $5 million damage to Dubuque homes and businesses, but voters rejected a proposed $2 million bond issue for a small floodwall in 1953. While Dubuque Packing Co. paid for and constructed its own dike from Fengler to 12th streets, the city explored preliminary plans to construct a dike from south of the Ice Harbor to Fengler in 1963. Then, the historic flood of 1965 caused $10 million worth of damage and brought the need for a longer floodwall into sharper focus among civic leaders.
The floodwall’s namesake, John C. Culver, helped Dubuque officials secure federal funding for the project in the mid-1960s. Culver represented Dubuque in Congress from 1965 to 1975. He would later represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate and his son, Chet, served as the 41st governor of the state.
A Dubuque delegation descended upon Congress in the spring of 1966, bearing beer, ham and bread. All three items were manufactured at Dubuque plants that were either inundated or threatened by the floodwaters of 1965. The items served as evidence of the economic importance of local flood protection.
Ultimately, the federal cost of the completed floodwall was $10,861,000, with the city and other sources providing $1,330,000, according to the Corps of Engineers. Dubuque had secured the necessary funding by Memorial Day 1968.
