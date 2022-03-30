MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester fitness center 24 Hour Total Fitness has been rebranded as Legends Gym by the new owner, 20-year-old Mitchell Ungs. The center has existed for about 15 years.
Ungs is a lifelong resident of Manchester and first discovered 24 Hour Total Fitness in high school.
“I wasn’t super serious about school,” he said, “So, I kind of got away from it. When I came here for the first time March 25 of last year, I found I really enjoyed it a lot more. I started to grow with it, got friends involved and they helped me out, growing as a person both physically and mentally.”
After finding himself and working out in the fitness center, Ungs realized his desire to own and offer the services to the community. After looking for possible locations to open a new gym, he realized the simplest course of action was to buy the existing one.
“After a couple months, I realized how much it helps people and started looking for an establishment in Manchester to make into a gym,” he said. “I started looking at old buildings around town like the old Eagles Club, but turning that into a gym from scratch would have been a lot of work. I decided I’d just ask the previous owner of 24 Hour Fitness if she’d be willing to sell about a month ago.”
Ungs officially became the owner March 1 and rebranded 24 Hour Total Fitness to Legends Gym, a name inspired by his dog Apollo and general love of mythology. Ungs said he has big plans to expand the gym and intends to move the business to a new building within the next five years.
“Another reason I wanted to take over was because I want this gym to grow,” he said. “I don’t want to keep it dormant. Once I finish my payments, I want to open a new building, get all new equipment, take my members there and just continue to make it a better place. I want to upsize, continuously improve and make a brand out of it, not just have it as a little small-town thing.”
Ungs has a full-time job at RA-LY Transport in Earlville as the safety director and shop head. He plans to be at Legends Gym every night from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and several weekends to work out himself or help people set up memberships. The gym currently contains seven treadmills, six ellipticals, a water tower rower and free weights. Ungs said he plans to bring in two new steppers very soon.
“I really want to see people get healthy, not just in the summer, but in the winter as well,” he said. “I know it’s hard to get out and be active, and I thought this would be a good place for people to come and get their work in. I want to invest in improving people’s lives and make the world a better place, and helping people take care of their bodies is a pretty good thing.”