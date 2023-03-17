BENTON, Wis. — Authorities in Lafayette County said a Jo Daviess County, Ill., woman has been charged with homicide following an investigation into the death of her grandmother-in-law.

Shannon C. Bussan, 30, of rural Elizabeth, Ill., was arrested Wednesday in Galena, Ill., on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of Lynne I. Montgomery, 83, of Benton.

