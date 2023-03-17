BENTON, Wis. — Authorities in Lafayette County said a Jo Daviess County, Ill., woman has been charged with homicide following an investigation into the death of her grandmother-in-law.
Shannon C. Bussan, 30, of rural Elizabeth, Ill., was arrested Wednesday in Galena, Ill., on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of Lynne I. Montgomery, 83, of Benton.
Court documents provide more details into the investigation.
Documents state that a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy was called to a residence on Carr Factory Road in Benton at about 4 p.m. Feb. 27 for a report of an unresponsive woman. The woman is identified in documents as “Victim” but was identified as Montgomery in a press release Thursday from the sheriff’s department.
Bussan, who is married to one of Montgomery’s grandsons, called 911 to report the incident, documents state. On the call, she said: “I’m calling to report an emergency. I’m at my grandma’s house. She’s fallen. … I don’t think she’s breathing. She feels limp. She said she took a fall.”
Bussan was at the residence when a deputy arrived and let him inside, documents state. The deputy found Montgomery face down in a bedroom between a wall and a bed. The deputy could not find a pulse on Montgomery, and she was taken to a Dubuque hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
On Feb. 28, members of Montgomery’s family went to her residence to look for paperwork and contact information for extended family. There, they noted “several things out of place,” documents state, including a computer bag on Montgomery’s bed instead of its usual place in a drawer.
A notepad with what appeared to be Montgomery’s handwriting also was found.
“The first page of the notepad had writing in blue ink stating, ‘Help Shannon is hurting me,’” documents state. “The third page of the notepad had writing in black ink. From what was readable, the writing appeared to read, ‘She dragged me from the basement to try and get in my safe she (illegible) Help!’”
Additionally, a safe Bussan and her husband found in the garage Feb. 27 after Montgomery was taken to the hospital was back in its typical location in a bedroom closet on Feb. 28, documents state.
Law enforcement who searched the residence Feb. 28 found “drag marks” and “scratching abrasions” in the living room and garage, documents state. The drag marks were consistent with the size of the safe.
A search of Bussan’s phone found an email draft created at 5:14 a.m. Feb. 28 with the correct combination to the safe, documents state.
An autopsy was conducted on Montgomery on March 1. Documents state that the preliminary autopsy report noted “multiple blunt force injuries” on Montgomery’s head, face and limbs, as well as rib fractures.
The doctor who conducted the autopsy reported that Montgomery possibly was prevented from breathing, causing her death, and there were “no findings that a medical event would have caused Victim’s death in any way.”
One of Montgomery’s family members spoke with law enforcement March 1 and reported that an index card had fallen out of the computer bag found on Montgomery’s bed.
“On one side (of the card), it was typed about Ancient Astronomy and a handwritten note on the side, ‘watch out for Shannon Help me,’” documents state. “On the other side of the index card there was what appeared to be older writing and in the middle was a hand written note in different ink, ‘Shannon She knocked me down in the basement dragged me upstairs threw me down tried to strangle me try to open my safe I don’t know what she will do next.’”
Bussan’s husband was interviewed by authorities Feb. 28 and said Bussan left their home at about noon Feb. 27 with their children. The man said he knew Bussan was going to Montgomery’s house to help go through items Montgomery wanted to sell but was unaware of her exact whereabouts most of that day.
Bussan’s husband said he found it “strange” that the safe was in the garage and asked Bussan to take a photo of it while they were at Montgomery’s house, documents state. He said he touched the safe to see how heavy it was but did not see Bussan touch it.
Bussan called her husband “repeatedly” during his interview with authorities, documents state.
The detective interviewing Bussan’s husband could hear Bussan talking on the phone in a “manic state,” documents state. Bussan could be heard saying phrases such as, “They’re going to take me,” “I don’t want to go to prison’” and “Why would Grandma say I hurt her.”
Bussan was interviewed by authorities March 1 and 2. She said she left her home around noon Feb. 27 and went to her mother’s house in Hanover, Ill., from about 12:20 to 2:45 p.m.
However, traffic camera footage shows a vehicle consistent with Bussan’s parked in front of a bank in Benton at 12:23 p.m. that day, documents state. The vehicle later can be seen driving on Main Street.
At about 12:40 p.m., a vehicle consistent with Montgomery’s can be seen traveling west on Main Street with the vehicle consistent with Bussan’s “distant following,” documents state.
A video taken on Bussan’s phone at 12:53 p.m. Feb. 27 was geo-tagged at Montgomery’s residence, documents state.
Records from Bussan’s phone show she canceled a call to Montgomery’s landline at about 12:23 p.m. Bussan missed a call from Montgomery at 12:46 p.m. and called her back a minute later.
Bussan told authorities Montgomery called her at about 1 p.m. while she was at her mother’s house in Hanover and that Montgomery was “kinda acting weird,” documents state. She said she arrived at Montgomery’s house at about 3:30 p.m.
Bussan said she got no response knocking and got in through the unlocked front door, documents state. She found Montgomery in the bedroom but did not call 911 immediately due to poor cell service, documents state.
Phone records show that Bussan tried calling her husband several times before having a Facetime call with him at 3:58 p.m. Bussan called 911 at 4 p.m.
Bussan told authorities her fingerprints would be on the safe because she tried to move it from the garage, documents state. She said she did not see the note saying she hurt Montgomery and didn’t understand how it could be there.
“(Bussan) questioned if she was hurting Victim, why would she allow Victim to hide notes,” documents state. “She continued, if Victim was in distress how did she write the notes. She wondered why Victim would make those accusations.”
Bussan told authorities she told her husband she was going to prison.
“When asked why Shannon thought she was going to jail/prison, Shannon said, ‘Because, I just immediately thought that, okay, now they found this note. They say it’s me. Now I’m done. I’m done. Now there’s a note. I’m the one who finds Grandma. How convenient. Now there’s a note the next day. We touched the safe in the garage.’”