A former Dubuque man was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison for a series of sexual assaults from 2011 to 2014.
Martel E. Fountain Sr., 30, was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to four consecutive 10-year prison terms. He pleaded guilty in February to four counts of third-degree sexual assault. Fountain also faced four counts of first-degree burglary in connection to the attacks, but those were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Authorities said the incidents occurred in the early morning hours on Aug. 6, 2011; Aug. 22, 2011; Nov. 8, 2011; and May 25, 2014. Four different women were sexually assaulted.
Fountain forced his way into the homes of each, all of whom he did not know, and sexually assaulted them, according to court documents. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
Last year, Fountain was arrested on a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Dubuque area. A DNA sample was taken and added to a database, where it matched a sample collected after one of the sexual assaults.