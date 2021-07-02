Golden Knights practice jump
Today, Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road.
1 to 8 p.m. Parachute jump at 7 p.m. Event includes U.S. Army exhibits, along with a bounce house and activities for kids. Main attraction will be in the parking lot near Dubuque Mining Co. Cost: Free.
Styx in concert
Saturday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
6 p.m. Styx is known for classic hits such as “Lady,” “Renegade,” “Mr. Roboto” and “Come Sail Away.” Concert will begin early so attendees can enjoy Dubuque’s fireworks after the performance. Tickets start at $33, plus fees. Buy at www.tinyurl.com/2b4jhk36.
Bellevue Heritage Days
Saturday and Sunday, Cole Park, Park and Sixth streets, Bellevue, Iowa.
10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Carnival, parade, ski show, children’s activities, arts and crafts show, live music, food vendors and more. More information: www.bellevueia.com. Cost: Free.
Shenandoah Freedom Reins Pro Rodeo
Saturday and Sunday, Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road, Galena, Ill.
5 to 10:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding, barrel racing, bareback riding, calf roping and other events. Kids can compete in mutton bustin’. Food trucks on site. Cost: $15 for adults; $10 for ages 5 to 12. More information: thegalenaterritory.com.
Heritage Day
Sunday, Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate Platteville’s rich history with a day of games, historical demonstrations and period costumes, exhibits, live music and food. Cost: Free.
fourth of July Ice Cream SocialSunday, Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour the Ham House, a one-room schoolhouse and a log cabin. Play games, enjoy live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., homemade ice cream, crafts, re-enactors, a quilt exhibit and more. Cost: Free. Food available for purchase. More information: rivermuseum.com/hamsite.