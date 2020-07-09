LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County residents are being provided with several contact-free options to make their property tax payments.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officials’ efforts to keep the public safe, property tax payments can be made in-person through a drive-up window, located in the alley on the backside of the county administration building in Lancaster, for those who have cash or would like a receipt.
Payments also can be made at a drop box located to the right of the front doors of the administration building; by mail to Grant County Treasurer, P.O. Box 430, Lancaster, Wis. 53813; or at www.grantcountylandrecords.com by clicking the link, Point & Pay Tax Payment Portal.
The fee for paying online is $1.50 for e-check, $3.50 for VISA debit or 2.39% for other credit or debit cards.
The deadline for property tax payments is Friday, July 31.