Police said a man caused more than $10,000 in damage to a Dubuque hospital’s emergency department after he pulled a sprinkler head from the ceiling and caused water to flow out of a pipe.

Dale T. Holdgrafer, 43, of Spragueville, Iowa, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.

