MANCHESTER, Iowa — Robin Stone’s cancer-ravaged body no longer was capable of forming words, but that doesn’t mean she was left without a voice.
Days before the Manchester resident and former chairwoman of the Delaware County Democratic Party died, she used social media to rail against her nemesis, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, a final time.
“(Grassley), you won’t have to worry about me bugging you about the (Affordable Care Act),” Stone tweeted Thursday. “I have anaplastic thyroid cancer and will die soon. But there’s a whole army of activists picking up where I’m leaving off. You’re a coward.”
Stone died Saturday after a monthslong struggle with cancer. She was 63 years old.
Efforts to reach her family on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
“She’s always been there to speak truth to power,” said Buzz Pounds, the current vice-chairman and soon-to-be-chairman of the Delaware County Democratic Party.
Stone, a mother of three, recently battled multiple health issues, including diabetes that had gone undiagnosed and untreated for years. But she used her experiences — including the tracheotomy that robbed her of her ability to speak — to shed light on the burden that skyrocketing health care costs place on Americans.
Stone will be “missed but never forgotten,” according to Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party.
“As chair of the Delaware County Democrats, she brought so much new energy to that rural county that now their county central committee regularly sees more than 100 people in attendance,” Price said in an emailed statement.
Pounds said Stone’s “infectious passion” helped create a legion of “party regulars” out of more-casual participants.
“A lot of them have sort of come over,” Pounds said. “They knew they were Democrats by position, but they hadn’t actually filled out the paperwork.”
A Washington, D.C., native, Stone made national headlines earlier this year when she challenged Grassley during a town hall meeting in Manchester. She repeatedly questioned his opposition to the Affordable Care Act, calling it a literal life-and-death situation for her.
“I send my deepest condolences to her family,” Grassley said in an emailed response to the Telegraph Herald. “I appreciated her attendance at my town meeting and I did my best to listen and respond to her concerns. I had a feeling my response was not satisfactory, but I was glad to have an opportunity to answer her question. I appreciate when Iowans participate in representative government and make their voices heard.”
The exchange had made national headlines, with stories appearing on CNN, Fox News and Newsweek.
“We lost a hero today,” said a post on the Facebook page of U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa. “Heartbroken doesn’t cut it. Robin will live on in all of us who were lucky enough to know her and shared in her hope, her laughter, her endless fight for others.”