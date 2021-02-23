Southwest Wisconsin lawmakers are backing a bill in the Wisconsin Legislature that would offer $1,000 grants to current or prospective farmers who enroll in Wisconsin technical college courses on farm management or farm finance.
Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, have co-sponsored the measure, which recently passed through a Senate committee and awaits a floor hearing.
The Assembly version of the bill is in committee.
The grant could pay for no more than 50 percent of tuition costs, and the recipient cannot receive more than $1,000 in these grants per year.
Lawmakers have touted the program as a means of preventing suicide by empowering farmers with tools to weather the financial stresses of the industry.