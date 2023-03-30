GREELEY, Iowa – Authorities said a Dubuque man led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase and injured a Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputy when he was taken into custody.
Frank J. Berwanger IV, 41, of 17656 Gardners Lane, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. March 24 in Greeley on charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts with injury, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berwanger also was cited with reckless driving.
Court documents state that a Delaware County deputy attempted to stop Berwanger’s vehicle for a traffic violation at approximately 11:15 p.m. March 23.
Berwanger’s vehicle fled the attempted traffic stop, traveling in excess of 25 mph over multiple speed-limit zones during the pursuit. Berwanger’s vehicle drove through a field and damaged a large section of fence during the pursuit, documents state.
The pursuit ended when Berwanger exited his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.
A deputy suffered a hand injury when taking Berwanger into custody, documents state
A subsequent K-9 unit search of Berwanger’s vehicle revealed a quantity of methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing for Berwanger is scheduled for April 10 in Iowa District Court for Delaware County.