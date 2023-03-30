GREELEY, Iowa – Authorities said a Dubuque man led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase and injured a Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputy when he was taken into custody.

Frank J. Berwanger IV, 41, of 17656 Gardners Lane, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. March 24 in Greeley on charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts with injury, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berwanger also was cited with reckless driving.

