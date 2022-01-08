Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the crowd started gathering at Five Flags Center, waiting for organizer John Wells to let them into the final Retro Rewind.
The event, which draws a crowd of near 2,000 people each year to admire classic cars, vintage collections, films and live music has served as a months-early pre-party for Vintage Torque Fest in the summer since 2014.
It won't be returning next year.
"We're just trying to get together for one last hurrah," Wells said. "We brought the best of everything that has been here in the past."
Returning favorites include the classic cars and a screening of 1973 film "American Graffiti" and 2005 film "The World's Fastest Indian."
"We come every year," attendee Joe Martinez said. "Since this was the last one, we were making sure that were not were not going to miss it."
Vintage Torque Fest will go on, Wells confirmed, but Retro Rewind just hasn't been bringing in enough money to continue.
"It's purely financial," Wells said.
Both events are fundraisers for Helping Hannah's Heart, a nonprofit organization that helps families with children with congenital heart defects cover medical costs.
Vendor Marcy Molkenthen, who came representing hotrod magazine "Hop Up" and offered vintage stickers and patches at her booth, said that people enjoy being able to get together in the winter.
"It's always the right people," Molkenthen said of the crowd. "It's like a small group of good, diehard people... It's kind of neat to see everybody in the winter and it gets everybody excited for the upcoming season of car shows. It's like a big family reunion in a way."
Martinez and daughter Nevaeh Martinez, 9, came from the Quad Cities to attend the event.
"We love cars," Neveah said.
"And mini-bikes," Martinez added.
They were especially dazzled by a glittery gold vehicle, positioned near the entrance of the event with an identical miniature pedal car.
Martinez said that he has been a car fan since his own father took him to see car shows and drag races as a child. Now, he does the same for Neveah.
"Ever since I was a baby," Neveah confirmed.
Attendees ranged in age from those too young to drive to those old enough to have acquired several cars in their lifetime.
Grandparents John and Lucinda Labeots escorted 7 1/2-year-old car enthusiast Lincoln Labeots from Baraboo, Wis., to the show.
"It's fun to get out of town and stay out of town," Lucinda Labeots said. "It's something to do in January. It's a family thing. There are a lot of friendly people here."
Lincoln couldn't pick a favorite vehicle Saturday. His favorite thing about cars?
"The color of them," Lincoln said. "And if something breaks, we can fix it."
John Labeots has several cars, and Lincoln helps his grandfather work on them.
"The motor family has supported the Helping Hannah's Heart Foundation, which this is a fundraiser for, for the past 10 years," Wells said.
Wells said that both the Five Flags and the Dubuque Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have been supportive of the event. The bureau helped convince Wells to bring the event to Dubuque in the first place and Five Flags has donated space for the event.
"January can be a little bit of a slow time," Five Flags marketing manager Jesse Gavin said. "So to be able to have an event like this where you can still bring people into the building and they get to celebrate a lifestyle and the hobbies they really enjoy, and at the same time we get to be a benefit for kids that need that help... it's worked out well in a lot of ways."