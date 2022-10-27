A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to five days in jail for pepper-spraying a driver.
Anya A. Badu, 23, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault causing injury and disorderly conduct.
Badu will receive credit for one day already served in jail, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that Brittany R. Walters, 29, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Badu were both driving west on 22nd Street near Prince Street on July 28. Walters was driving in front of Badu when Badu illegally entered into the opposite lane of traffic and cut in front of Walters.
“Badu positions her vehicle directly in front of Walters, blocking her from fleeing,” documents state.
Badu got out of her vehicle and sprayed Walters with pepper spray through the driver’s window, documents state.
Walters also got out of her vehicle, and a woman not named in documents was in between the two. Badu pushed the woman out of the way and began to punch and kick Walters, documents state.
The witness broke up the fight, and both Walters and Badu got into their vehicles and drove away.
The incident was captured on city traffic cameras, documents state. Walters was treated by paramedics for minor injuries relating to the pepper spray.