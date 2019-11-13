Dubuque’s low temperature Tuesday morning set a daily record — and was 36 degrees colder than normal.
The temperature dropped to 5 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reports that the previous mark for Nov. 12 was 6 degrees, set in 1986.
The weather service reports that the 5 below zero reading Tuesday morning was the earliest subzero temperature in Dubuque since records have been kept. The previous earliest subzero reading came on Nov. 17, 1959, when the low dropped to 2 below zero.
And the rest of the day didn’t get much better for warm-weather lovers. The high temperature Tuesday was 13 degrees — another cold record for Nov. 12. The previous record for the lowest high temperature for the date was 16 degrees in 1911.
The normal low is 31 for this time of year.
Burlington and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Moline, Ill., also set records Tuesday morning with their low temperatures.
Dubuque just missed setting a low-temperature record on Monday as well. The mercury dipped to 7 degrees before midnight — 1 degree warmer than the record of 6 degrees set in 1986.