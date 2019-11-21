The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Quincy J. Morgan, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Central Avenue on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Morgan failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Tuesday.
- Rickey W. Droddy, 65, of Marshalltown, Iowa, was arrested at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
- Tyshawn J. Cossom, 27, of 333 W. 17th St., No. 19, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Jenna N. Bowman, 22, at their residence.
- Javari J. Watford, 24, of 2090 Key Largo Drive, Apt. 3, was arrested at about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he screamed at his girlfriend, McKinzee N. Stram, 19, and damaged items at their residence.
- Michelle R. Ulbrich, 48, of rural New Vienna, Iowa, reported at about 11:20 a.m. Monday the theft of $10,000 in gift cards.
- Hayden A. Meek, 18, of Osage, Iowa, reported that a laptop and charger collectively valued at $1,030 were stolen from a motor vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Henion Street between 10 p.m. Sunday and 8:50 a.m. Monday.