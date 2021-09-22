FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District voters will see one contested school board race this fall.
Current Board Member Mike Rea is being challenged by newcomer Nicole Stecklein for the District 3 seat in the Nov. 2 election. School Board Member Mark Tilson was the only person to file for his District 1 seat.
Across eastern Iowa, a bevy of candidates submitted their names to run for school board seats in the Nov. 2 election ahead of the recent filing deadline.
Western Dubuque
Rea, 57, of Cascade, is seeking a second term on the board. He said he is happy with the district’s administrators and staff and has appreciated getting to be part of improvements to school campuses and paying attention to the district’s financial decisions over the last four years.
“I think (the district is) in better shape today than it was when I went on, and I’d like to think we were important in the process of making decisions along the way,” Rea said. “We have good administrators, and that helps hire good teachers.”
He said that, if elected, his focus would be on keeping facilities in good shape and working with administrators to continue improving schools, noting that students’ education is the top priority.
“If I get on again, we’ll work hard to make the school (district) better tomorrow than it was today,” he said.
Stecklein, 33, of Bernard, said she has four children in the school district and feels invested in her community.
“(The schools are) a big part of our future, and I just want to have involvement in that,” she said.
Issues of importance to her include district accountability and responsibility for taxpayer dollars and vocational education, as well as making sure parents’ voices are heard. She said schools currently face a number of contentious issues, such as masking policies, and district leaders need to make decisions that are best for students.
“We should be making policy based on what’s right for our kids, and I think so many policies are being based on fear of liability, and that’s really not what’s right for the kids,” Stecklein said, noting that she didn’t have particular policies she thought were wrong but that officials should pay attention to the nuances of different issues.
Other districts
Here is a list of candidates who filed to run for school board in other local districts.
Andrew
Open seats: two
Candidates who filed:
- Scott Gerardy (i)
- Tony Portz (i)
Bellevue
Open seats: two
Candidates who filed:
- Allysen Bonifas (i)
- Mike Reed (i)
Central
Open seats: four
Candidates who filed:
- Josh Embretson (i)
- Jered Finley (i)
- Jared Funk
- Willis Patenaude
- Courtney Scherf
- Amy Pope and Ed Hertrampf did not file for reelection.
Clayton Ridge
Open seats: three
Candidates who filed:
- Jessica Bittner
- Sam Brandt
- Stephen T. Dikkers
- Michael W. Finnegan (i)
- Chris Meier
- Jason Reimer (i)
- Kathy Ihde did not file for reelection.
Easton Valley
Open seats: one seat in District 3, one seat in District 4, two at-large seats
Candidates who filed:
District 3
- Dick Keeney (i)
District 4
- Joe Kilburg
- Jodi Meyer (i)
At-large
- Gary Cassaday (i)
- Paul Figie
- Ron Kunde
- Dana Olson
- Craig Thines (i)
Edgewood-Colesburg
Open seats: three
Candidates who filed:
- Dan Venteicher (i)
- Matt Elliot (i)
- Brad Bockenstedt
- Bob Schilling did not file for reelection.
Maquoketa
Open seats: two
Candidates who filed:
- Gregory Bopes
- Mary Herring (i)
- Ronald Horan Jr.
- Tanya Roeder did not file for reelection.
Maquoketa Valley
Open seats: one seat in District 2, one in District 3, one in District 4
People who filed:
District 2:
- Doug Dabroski (i)
District 3:
- Rick Bojorquez
District 4:
- Mike Feldmann (i)
- Chris Huber did not file for re-election.
MFL MarMac
Open seats: four
Candidates who filed:
- Josh Grau (i)
- Jon Moser (i)
- Gina Roys (i)
- Aaron Schroeder
- Brian Meyer did not file for reelection.
Monticello
Open seats: three
Candidates who filed:
- Mandy Norton (i)
- Mark Rieken
- Craig Stadtmueller (i)
- Debbie McDermott did not file for reelection.
West Delaware County
Open seats: one seat in District 1, one seat in District 2
Candidates who filed:
District 1
- Debi Powers
- Jamie Vaske
District 2
- Steven Buesing
- David Grandon
- Roni Hilby
- Dan Hogan and Ed Poynor did not file for reelection.