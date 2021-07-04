NEW DIGGINGS, Wis. — Authorities said two people were injured — one severely — when a vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle Friday near New Diggings.
David L. Evans, 59, of Woodridge, Ill., was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison for treatment of severe injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. His passenger, Emma I. De La Cruz, 20, of Coal Valley, Ill., was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County with moderate injuries and later airlifted to the Madison hospital.
The crash occurred at about 11:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Lafayette County O and Lafayette County W east of New Diggings. A press release states that Hunter B. Wahl, 20, of Casco, Mich., failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into a vehicle driven by Evans, causing it to roll over.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Wahl was cited with inattentive driving and failure to stop at a stop sign.