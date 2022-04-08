FENNIMORE, Wis. — One student and three teachers from southwest Wisconsin high schools have received awards from Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.
Callie Pierce, of Dodgeville and a student at Mineral Point High School, was among the 174 seniors statewide honored. She was among the foundation’s Excellence Scholars and will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
“Student Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond,” states a press release.
Meanwhile, teachers Alexa Chiefari, of Fennimore High School; Cynthia Nothem, of Mineral Point High School; and Kirby Kohler, of Bluff View Middle School in Prairie du Chien, were among the 100 teachers to be named teacher fellows by the foundation.
The release states that teacher fellowships are awarded to “educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.”
The release states that the foundation awards $6,000 to teachers, recognized principals and their schools.