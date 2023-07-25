HANOVER, Ill. — Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation and the volunteer group Friends of Wapello will hold an upcoming wildflower walk at a local prairie near Hanover.

The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, on the mowed trails at Wapello Land and Water Reserve, 8642 Illinois 84, according to an online event announcement.

