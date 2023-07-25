Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
HANOVER, Ill. — Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation and the volunteer group Friends of Wapello will hold an upcoming wildflower walk at a local prairie near Hanover.
The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, on the mowed trails at Wapello Land and Water Reserve, 8642 Illinois 84, according to an online event announcement.
Staff from Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation and an area wildflower expert from Northwest Illinois Prairie Enthusiasts will lead the walk. The event is free and open to the public.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.