Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Maquoketa and Dubuque, Iowa, as well as Galena, Ill.
A Maquoketa restaurateur has opened a new eatery about two months after the closure of a different establishment.
Mega’s Grill & Eatery, located at 101 McKinsey Drive, opened Sept. 14 in the old Flapjacks Family Restaurant location, according to owner Mega Ajroja. He previously owned Main Street Cafe, which closed July 17.
“In 2019, just before COVID, we purchased the old Flapjacks,” Ajroja said. “It was a landmark that had been here for 40 years as a restaurant. We had it all planned to open here at the end of April or May 2020, but in March, COVID hit. But then we kind of regrouped, and we finally opened.”
Ajroja said the entire building has been renovated and seats about 130 customers, double the size of Main Street Cafe. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch daily, as well as dinner on Friday and Saturday.
“Initially, we had a plan to keep (Main Street Cafe) and do this more,” he said. “But after COVID and all that, we decided to come here full time.”
Mega’s Grill features a salad bar and large Sunday brunch and sandwich menus, Ajroja said. He added that everything on the menu is homemade, and the eatery’s chicken strips are a big hit with customers.
“We have a very good customer base in the area,” he added.
The restaurant also includes an old bar area in the basement, which Ajroja said now is fixed up. He said he hopes to obtain a liquor license soon and open the bar at a later date.
Also to open in the future is a beer garden for weekend events in the back of the eatery, he added.
“It’s been a tough kind of three years, but with hard work, anything is possible,” he said.
Mega’s Grill is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The business can be found on Facebook at bit.ly/3Rfrmje.
