GALENA, Ill. — Organizers have canceled an all-make, all-model car, motorcycle and truck show set for this weekend in rural Galena.
The Pony Car Corral was to be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road in The Galena Territory.
Organizers told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday that it would not be held as scheduled and that a rescheduled date had not been set.
