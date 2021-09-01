GALENA, Ill. — Organizers have canceled an all-make, all-model car, motorcycle and truck show set for this weekend in rural Galena.

The Pony Car Corral was to be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road in The Galena Territory.

Organizers told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday that it would not be held as scheduled and that a rescheduled date had not been set.

