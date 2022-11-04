Today through Sunday, Mineral Point Opera House, 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wis.
A celebration of independent cinema in historic Mineral Point. Admission: $5 for students, $10 adults, $50 season pass. More information: driftlessfilmfestival.com
National Farm Toy Show
Today through Sunday, various locations in Dyersville, Iowa
5 to 8 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Commercial Club Park is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Explore and shop classic farm toy displays at Beckman Catholic High School, the National Farm Toy Museum, Commercial Club Park and outdoor sales in Dyersville. General admission: $10 per person. More information: toyfarmer.com/2022-national-farm-toy-showreg.html.
Art and Craft Show Benefit for Our Redeemer Preschool
Saturday, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2145 John F. Kennedy Road
9 a.m. to noon. Handmade crafts, snacks and more on sale to support the school. Admission: Free. More information: 563-588-1247.
Dubuque Winter Farmers Market
Saturday, Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road.
9 a.m. to noon. The winter market opens this weekend in Kennedy Mall, near the Planet Fitness entrance. Admission: Free. More information: 563-557-7292
Peter and the Wolf performed by Eulenspiegel Puppets
Saturday, Babka Theater, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque
1 p.m. Puppets perform Sergei Prokofiev’s classic story. Admission: $15 per person. More information: 563-585-7469.
Saturday and Sunday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. The DSO will perform a suite of the iconic music from “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” with cellist Philip Bergman, along with other classical highlights. Admission: $20-$89. Tickets available at: Five Flags Theater box office and at Ticketmaster.com, plus fees. More information: dubuquesymphony.com.
