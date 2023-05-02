The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’sdepartments reported:
Jaiysha K. Cain, 18, of Milwaukee, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Sunday in Epworth, Iowa, on charges of neglect of a dependent person, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holly L. Trebian, 35, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 4:09 a.m. Sunday in the area of Locust and Jones streets on charges of assault and public intoxication.
Timothy J. Herber, 37, of 1852 White St., was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Greyhound Park Road on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Kayani K. Taylor, 19, of 2044 White St., No. 3, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic
Recommended for you
assault with injury.
David C. Miller, 46, of 2411 White St., No. 1, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Central Avenue on charges of domestic assault and violation of a non-contact order.
The theft of a vehicle worth $2,000 was reported at 12:19 a.m. Friday in the
2300 block of Washington Street.
A fraud case resulting in the theft of $4,300 was reported at 6:48 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Duggan Drive.
A burglary to a vehicle resulting in the theft of $4,250 was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Bunker Hill Road.
Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of $662 worth of items at 1:55 p.m. Saturday at the store.
Criminal damage of $1,000 to a vehicle was reported at 8:33 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Ave.