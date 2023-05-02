The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jaiysha K. Cain, 18, of Milwaukee, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Sunday in Epworth, Iowa, on charges of neglect of a dependent person, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Holly L. Trebian, 35, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 4:09 a.m. Sunday in the area of Locust and Jones streets on charges of assault and public intoxication.
  • Timothy J. Herber, 37, of 1852 White St., was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Greyhound Park Road on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

