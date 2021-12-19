The late 1970s certainly had its share of memorable pop culture, including disco dancing, CB radios, mopeds and Big Wheels. Dubuque localized the nation’s bicentennial celebration by inviting residents to creatively paint fire hydrants. “F.I.S.T.” brought rising Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone to town. And a piece of modern art named Continuum turned the heads of downtown shoppers.
Images of these and many other memories of the era are featured in the latest book of vintage Telegraph Herald photos. After a three-month, supply chain-related delay, “The ’70s, Vol. 2: 1975-79” is now available.
Here are some other unusual and newsworthy events in the area from the latter half of the 1970s uncovered while combing through the archives.
1975
June: Lightning killed 28 head of cattle gathered under an elm tree at the Ralph Tranel farm in East Dubuque, Ill.
July: A century-old cast-iron, mummy-like coffin containing human remains was found washed ashore on a sandbar south of Bellevue, Iowa. It was speculated that the coffin broke loose from a riverside family plot near St. Donatus. It was reinterred at an undisclosed location.
August: Sixteen-year-old Hempstead junior Jane Ronek tossed a baseball through the Strike-O bullseye before the seventh inning at a Dubuque Packers game, winning the $150 jackpot in the Hilldale Dairy promotion, held during home games at Petrakis Park.
August: A carnival worker at the Dubuque County Fair was charged with reckless driving after taking an unauthorized high-speed cruise around the fairgrounds’ racetrack.
September: A truck carrying 50,000 pounds of butter overturned on U.S. 52, south of Rickardsville, Iowa, spilling its contents. The trucking company salvaged half of the butter. The public was allowed to take the rest.
October: Mirroring national occurrences of cow killings supposedly linked to a UFO cult, a cow was found mutilated in a pasture near Potosi, Wis., the second such local incident that month.
November: Strange nighttime lights spooked Grant County residents. The UFO was photographed near Fennimore by a sheriff’s deputy who estimated the object to be about 1,000 feet off the ground.
November: Dubuquer Kate Mulgrew, already appearing on the soap opera “Ryan’s Hope,” starred in an ABC movie titled “Alien Lover,” in which she is wooed by a mysterious man who appears on her television screen.
1976
January: Steve Smith opened Gomer’s, a tri-level bar featuring a full-furnished game room and a mural of a 1930s bathing beauty contest at 1105 University Avenue in Dubuque.
June: A driver for one of the new, calliope-themed Mr. Carousel ice cream trucks was cited by Dubuque police for violating an obscure ordinance by “peddling from a vehicle, attracting people with music.”
November: Like characters out of “Smokey and the Bandit,” Dubuquers were anxious to try the first cans of the coveted Coors beer when the Colorado brewer expanded its distribution into eastern Iowa.
1977
February: Garnavillo author Lynn Hall charged that her 1973 children’s book, “Barry, The Bravest St. Bernard,” was unlawfully used as the basis for Disney’s made-for-TV movie, “Barry, the Great St. Bernard.”
February: Dolter’s Drive-In sponsored a contest in which two winners would receive their height in the restaurant’s signature Big D sandwiches.
March: The ABC TV series “Eight is Enough,” based on a book by former Dubuquer and LA Times columnist Tom Braden, debuted.
May: A controversial auction of artwork in storage at Loras College netted more than $215,000 for the college’s development fund.
August: Under a special amnesty program by Dubuque’s Teleprompter Cable system, 203 area residents confessed to pirating cable service.
November: The first cases of Billy Beer, named after President Carter’s brother, flew off the shelves at Dubuque distributors.
1978
January: During a game at Dubuque Senior High School, a 7-foot Harlem Globetrotters’ player shattered a backboard while dunking. The school filed an insurance claim for $400-500 against the team.
February: Listings for “F.I.S.T.” stars Sylvester Stallone and Melinda Dillon — as well as one for their characters, John and Anna Kovaks — appeared in the Dubuque City Directory.
March: The cast-iron grave marker of Sister Mary Frances Clarke, founder of the BVM order, was discovered in a Dubuque scrapyard. Philip Mihalakis, who found the piece at Ecology Control Corp. at 1498 Elm St., returned it to Mount Carmel.
April: A Sherrill, Iowa, man won a $1,000 settlement in Dubuque County small claims court after alleging he found a mouse in the locally-bottled Coca-Cola he’d been drinking.
June: A Dodgeville woman delivered her 18th child at home … by herself. The daughter was Helen Zoellick’s third home delivery. Her husband was busy doing chores in the barn.
August: Law enforcement officers from five communities in Jo Daviess County reported a large UFO “spinning around with several different colored lights on it, flashing off and on.”
September: The federal government designated eight Iowa cities, including Dubuque, as likely targets in a nuclear attack, based on population and industrial development.
October: “Nathalie’s Sister,” a book borrowed from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library in 1912, was returned by Dubuquer Ted Scherr, who found it in his grandmother’s attic. The $486.22 fine was waived.
1979
April: Dubuque city officials and consultants proposed a $35 million downtown shopping center that would open in the fall of 1983.
July: Van Halen appeared in concert at Five Flags Civic Center. Tickets were $7.50 in advance, $8.50 the day of the show.
December: A Dubuque developer who purchased 62 acres of Mississippi River blufftop north of the city, feared his proposed condominium complex would never come to fruition after three Native American graveyards were discovered at the site.