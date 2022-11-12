Local pediatricians are warning of an increase in cases of respiratory viruses affecting children in the community.
A letter sent to the Telegraph Herald from pediatricians with Medical Associates Clinic and Grand River Medical Group states that a combination of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, have “led already to a large number of children requiring hospitalization and critical care up to and including the use of ventilators to assist breathing.”
The letter goes on to say that the high number of cases is stretching the bed and staff capacity of local hospitals. Additionally, pediatric intensive care beds are full across all children’s hospitals in the Midwest, the letter states.
Pediatricians are urging residents to get their influenza vaccine, including for children ages 6 months and older. They also recommend families with very young infants to “limit visitors and avoid contact with sick friends or family.”
“Though we are understandably fatigued from pandemic precautions, the same interventions can now be useful for easing capacity issues at pediatric healthcare facilities,” the letter states.
At the same time, two Dubuque hospitals have announced new visitation guidelines for respiratory virus season.
As of Friday, Nov. 11, both MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital are not accepting any visitors under the age of 18, with exceptions allowed for extraordinary cases, according to a press release.
The release specifically cites a rise in cases of RSV in the community as part of the reason for the new policy.
It also recommends parents consider isolating if their children are ill until symptoms improve.
Cases of RSV have seen rapid increases throughout the country. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the number of RSV positive cases detected was 7,945 in the week ending on Nov. 5. In the week prior to that, the number of positive cases was at 12,905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.