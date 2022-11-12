Local pediatricians are warning of an increase in cases of respiratory viruses affecting children in the community.

A letter sent to the Telegraph Herald from pediatricians with Medical Associates Clinic and Grand River Medical Group states that a combination of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, have “led already to a large number of children requiring hospitalization and critical care up to and including the use of ventilators to assist breathing.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.