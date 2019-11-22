A substantial climatic swing has prompted officials Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Ill., to push back the start of its season by one week.
However, at Dubuque’s Sundown Mountain Resort, the slopes will again be open this weekend, continuing one of the earliest starts to the ski season in the resort’s 46-year history.
“I just did a hill check, and the hill held up with the rain and everything,” said Sundown General Manager Mark Gordon on Thursday afternoon. “We’ve got enough snow for this weekend.”
Sundown opened last weekend, taking advantage of unseasonable snow and cold. The wintry weather also inspired Chestnut officials to announce a Saturday, Nov. 23, opening date, nearly one week ahead of what initially was planned.
But rain and elevated temperatures have made their way into the area since then.
So it’s back to Plan A for Chestnut.
“Due to crazy November weather, we will not be open this weekend,” officials wrote in release. “We plan to open (Friday), Nov. 29, weather permitting.”