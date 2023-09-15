Work on an $80 million development at Q Casino in Dubuque will ramp up next week with the move to a new, temporary casino space.

Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino and DRA, said Q Casino will begin moving into the upper level of the former greyhound racing grandstand viewing area Monday, Sept. 18. The space is expected to be complete — and open for patrons — in mid-October.

Maia Bond is a Report For America corps member.