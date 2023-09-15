Work on an $80 million development at Q Casino in Dubuque will ramp up next week with the move to a new, temporary casino space.
Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino and DRA, said Q Casino will begin moving into the upper level of the former greyhound racing grandstand viewing area Monday, Sept. 18. The space is expected to be complete — and open for patrons — in mid-October.
Construction then will begin on the new permanent casino on the facility’s lower level. Dixon said that work is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Dixon also said a family entertainment zone at the casino should be completed by the winter of 2024.
As other developments on Chaplain Schmitt Island continue to progress, steps also are being taken to ensure those projects are financed effectively.
Updated leases between the City of Dubuque and DRA related to the financing of the development are set for a public hearing at the Sept. 18 City Council meeting.
The DRA leases the Q Casino facility from the City of Dubuque, so when the lease is updated, it must be approved by the City Council. The city also must approve any improvement plans over $100,000.
Dixon said the update will separate DRA’s lease into two leases in order to better finance the development. One lease will be for the first lot and one will be for the second and third lots.
The first lot includes the land underneath the Hilton Garden Inn and Q Casino and will be used as collateral for the financing of the casino renovation and construction of a new hotel tower, Dixon said. The second lot will be used primarily for a new amphitheater on the former greyhound racing track, and the third lot will be for the amphitheater and new outdoor cabins.
Dubuque City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said the area where the amphitheater will be located always was slightly separated from the other areas in the lease, but the update, if approved by the City Council, will single out the first lot because it is the area subject to DRA’s financing.
Brumwell said by separating the second and third lots, a mortgage lien would not go against that property because it is not part of the Q Casino and hotel development in the first lot.
Dixon said the lender for the project, MidWestOne Bank, required DRA to conduct an official survey to obtain legal descriptions for the land. Dixon said it was important from the legal description standpoint to subdivide the lease areas to have the best financing scenario.
“These two leases are a part of the process that we needed to enact in order to have the right collateral to support the debt instruments that we are issuing to help us finance the improvements on the island,” Dixon said.
Brumwell said another reason the first lot will get its own lease is because of grant requirements. She said Dubuque might not have been considered for the $3 million Destination Iowa grant that was awarded this year for the construction of the amphitheater if DRA was the applicant.
“I think we need to be cautious that we don’t jeopardize that (grant funding)” Brumwell said.
The planned amphitheater is estimated to cost over $15 million and is expected to be mostly complete by the third quarter of 2026.
Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the projects will be transformational for the city, and he appreciates the leadership of Dixon and DRA board of directors.
Moving forward, Dixon said, he is excited to continue working closely with the city on further Chaplain Schmitt Island projects.
“We continue to study the ecology of the island, and we look forward to sharing more details about how we will conserve and preserve the natural spaces on the island,” Dixon said.