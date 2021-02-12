A man now is charged after authorities said he intentionally started a fire that damaged three apartments last week in Dubuque.
Cory A. Conway, 37, of 2289 Chaney Road, No. 12, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging first-degree arson.
The fire at Pine Terrace Apartments was reported at about 10:50 a.m. Feb. 3 by resident Ted J. Engelken, 35, of 2289 Chaney Road, No. 14. He told police that he was in his apartment when he heard a “crackling” noise and smoke started entering his residence.
“Engelken told police he opened his apartment door and observed flames coming from apartment #12 and heard the smoke alarm sounding,” documents state. “Engelken said he observed flames above the front door of his apartment by the roof and overhang. Engelken said he exited his apartment and the neighbor from apartment #12 exited his apartment at about the same time. Engelken said that the subject from apartment #12 said ‘sorry’ then walked quickly around the rear of their apartment building and out of sight.”
Conway then flagged down an arriving officer and said he set his apartment on fire by using a cigarette lighter to ignite tapestry or drapes covering windows, documents state.
The fire spread to two neighboring apartments, Nos. 10 and 14, and both sustained fire and smoke damage.
Authorities estimated damage to the three apartments at about $30,000.
Conway was taken to a local hospital for evaluation on the day of the fire, and an arrest warrant was issued that day.